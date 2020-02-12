Providence, Cedars-Sinai break ground on $542M expansion at jointly owned hospital

Providence and Cedars-Sinai broke ground this week on an expansion project at their jointly owned hospital in Los Angeles, according to the San Fernando Valley Business Journal.

The expansion at the newly named Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center is expected to cost $542 million and is slated to be completed in 2023.

The expansion includes building a six-story, 223,000-square-foot patient tower, expanding the medical center's emergency department and adding space for more outpatient services.

The project is a joint venture between Renton, Wash.-based Providence and Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai.

The two organizations signed a co-ownership deal for Providence Tarzana early last year.

Providence will retain controlling interest in the medical center.

