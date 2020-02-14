WellSpan Health plans $255M York hospital expansion

WellSpan Health is planning a $255 million expansion for its hospital in York, Pa.

The project includes building a 248,000-square-foot, eight-story surgical and critical care tower. With the addition, the WellSpan York Hospital will have more than 600 beds.

"This project will build upon WellSpan York Hospital’s reputation as a regional destination for the most advanced care for patients with complex medical conditions," said John Porter, executive vice president and COO of WellSpan Health.

Two older buildings on the York hospital campus will be demolished to accommodate the expansion.

About 150 parking spaces will also be added. The project is expected to take five years.

WellSpan Health is headquartered in York.

