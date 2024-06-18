Oracle Health's biggest moves in 2024

From tapping the former head of CMS under the Trump administration to oversee its EHR division to snagging new health system partnerships, here is a look at EHR vendor Oracle Health's biggest moves so far in 2024:

Oracle Health got its $16 billion EHR contract with the Department of Veterans Affairs extended by 11 months.



Bloomberg reported that after Oracle acquired Cerner for $28.4 billion in June 2022, the company lost at least a dozen of the EHR vendor's large clients.



