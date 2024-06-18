Oracle Health's biggest moves in 2024

From tapping the former head of CMS under the Trump administration to oversee its EHR division to snagging new health system partnerships, here is a look at EHR vendor Oracle Health's biggest moves so far in 2024:
- Oracle Health got its $16 billion EHR contract with the Department of Veterans Affairs extended by 11 months.
- Bloomberg reported that after Oracle acquired Cerner for $28.4 billion in June 2022, the company lost at least a dozen of the EHR vendor's large clients.
- Oracle Health General Manager Seema Verma told the Nashville Business Journal that cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and moving beyond just EHRs were top priorities for Oracle Health in 2024.
- Oracle said it plans to move its world headquarters to Nashville, Tenn., to be amid a healthcare epicenter, Larry Ellison, co-founder and chair of the company, said at an April 23 fireside chat at the Oracle Health Summit.
- Atlantic City, N.J.-based AtlantiCare entered into an IT partnership with Oracle Health as part of a six-year initiative.
- Oracle Health Data Intelligence, formerly HealtheIntent, added a generative AI service for more efficient care management as well as new capabilities to improve system performance, pre-built clinical quality analytics and automated alerts with the goal of increasing reimbursements and supporting better care.
- Oracle Health EHR, formerly Cerner Millennium, added a new integration called the Oracle Identity Governance. The new integration, according to the company, allows healthcare organizations to oversee user access to electronic health records, synchronize data, and elevate both security measures and operational efficiency.
- In February, Oracle Health laid off 124 individuals who were conducting health information technology operations for Springfield, Mo.-based CoxHealth.
- In January, Oracle tapped the former head of CMS under the Trump administration, Seema Verma, to lead Oracle Health.