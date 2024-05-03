What are Oracle Health's priorities?

Cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and moving beyond just EHRs are top priorities for Oracle Health, its leader told the Nashville (Tenn.) Business Journal.

Oracle Health sees itself as the "center" of the healthcare ecosystem, which is a big reason parent company Oracle plans to move to Nashville, a "center of healthcare and innovation," Oracle Health General Manager Seema Verma said in the May 2 story.

"Obviously the electronic health record is our core, but it is bringing all of those pieces together, allowing data to flow between public health, between payers, between researchers, between providers and having that data flow in a very secure way," Ms. Verma told the publication.

Ms. Verma, who was appointed to lead the company formerly known as Cerner earlier this year, expressed a similar sentiment at the March HIMSS health IT conference covered by Becker's. "Oracle Health is not just an EHR company," she said at the event, citing other offerings including healthcare data intelligence, a clinical documentation tool and "military-grade" cybersecurity.

While AI is "not new to Oracle," the company is now applying it to healthcare, Ms. Verma told the Business Journal. "To get rid of a lot of the manual effort that we see across the health care system, that’s another [thing] I would say is a key focus for us," she said.