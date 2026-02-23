HHS launches $500K challenge to turn EHR data into clinical insights

HHS’ Assistant Secretary for Technology Policy is offering $500,000 for health IT developers to turn raw EHR data into actionable insights for clinicians and patients.

The EHIgnite Challenge, which launched Feb. 23, will grant $10,000 to each of nine winners for the first phase then prizes for finalists of $250,000, $100,000 and $50,000, with bonus recognition for multi-EHR interoperability, according to a news release shared with Becker’s.

“While health IT developers have been required to export EHI [electronic health information] since December 2023, ‘computable’ doesn’t always mean ‘usable,'” the release stated. “Raw exports are often overwhelming and difficult to integrate. That’s a problem the EHIgnite Challenge is hoping to solve. The challenge seeks solutions that improve the usability of single-patient EHI exports.”

HHS is looking for ideas like interactive patient tools, filtering by clinical domains, and streamlined payer workflows. The agency is hosting a webinar about the challenge March 11.