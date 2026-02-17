Mississippi health system sets record with Epic go-live

Laurel, Miss.-based South Central Regional Medical Center has set the record for the most groups to simultaneously go live on Epic’s diagnostic lab data exchange platform.

Nine organizations signed on to Aura as part of South Central Regional Medical Center’s Jan. 31 Epic install, besting the previous high of six, according to a Feb. 17 health system news release shared with Becker’s. Aura integrates specialty lab tests and device orders into providers’ Epic workflows.

South Central Regional Medical Center, which implemented Epic with four other Mississippi local hospitals, has also incorporated genomic indicators into the EHR and signed up over 4,600 patients for MyChart.

“Now live, these hospitals are fully connected across facilities and care teams, creating a unified system that expands access, strengthens coordination and ultimately delivers better outcomes for the patients we serve,” South Central Regional President and CEO Gregg Gibbes stated in the release.

The other hospitals are Magee General Hospital, Covington County Hospital in Collins, Simpson General Hospital in Mendenhall and Smith County Emergency Hospital in Raleigh.