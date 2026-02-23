UChicago Medicine, Taiwan partner to train next-gen health IT leaders

Chicago-based UChicago Medicine has partnered with Taiwan’s Ministry of Health and Welfare to develop a pipeline of clinical health IT leaders through a new chief medical information officer training program.

The collaboration, formalized in November, supports Taiwan’s effort to build clinical leadership capacity in medical informatics, AI, big data and cybersecurity, according to a Feb. 23 news release from the health system. UChicago Medicine will provide online coursework, curriculum guidance and in-person training at the University of Chicago Medical Center for a select group of physician executives.

Approximately 50 Taiwanese clinicians will begin the program online, with top candidates receiving ministry-backed support for a six-month onsite rotation in Chicago. During the rotation, trainees will embed with clinical informatics teams and participate in live digital transformation projects.

UChicago Medicine CMIO Cheng-Kai Kao, MD, said the initiative addresses rising global demand for informatics expertise as healthcare systems undergo digital transformation. Dr. Kao said the effort also reflects UChicago Medicine’s commitment to extending its digital health thought leadership internationally.