8 health systems switching to a new EHR system

Naomi Diaz -

Here are eight health systems that went live or announced plans to go live with a new EHR system in November:

  1. Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare has chosen Meditech as its preferred EHR provider.

  2. Elkin, N.C.-based Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital selected Oracle Cerner for its EHR system.

  3. Mackinac Straits Health System and MidMichigan Health have signed an agreement to share an Epic EHR system. Under the agreement, Midland-based MidMichigan will share its Epic EHR system with St. Ignace, Mich.-based Mackinac Straits.

  4. Warren (Pa.) General Hospital has selected Meditech Expanse to replace the hospital's legacy Meditech EHR system and the various platforms used at outpatient clinics.

  5. Floyd County Medical Center went live with the Meditech Expanse EHR system on Nov. 1.

  6. Lewisburg, Pa.-based Evangelical Community Hospital is changing its EHR to Epic and will go live with the new system Dec. 4. The health system's previous EHR vendor was Allscripts.

  7. Sonoma (Calif.) Valley Hospital is going live with a new Epic EHR on Dec. 3.

  8. Adventist Health Mendocino Coast in Fort Bragg, Calif., is going live with a new Oracle Cerner EHR on Dec. 1. The 25-bed critical-access hospital's parent company, Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Health, is funding the $12 million migration to bring the facility into the system's Cerner EHR and improve interoperability.

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars