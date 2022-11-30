8 health systems switching to a new EHR system

Here are eight health systems that went live or announced plans to go live with a new EHR system in November:
- Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare has chosen Meditech as its preferred EHR provider.
- Elkin, N.C.-based Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital selected Oracle Cerner for its EHR system.
- Mackinac Straits Health System and MidMichigan Health have signed an agreement to share an Epic EHR system. Under the agreement, Midland-based MidMichigan will share its Epic EHR system with St. Ignace, Mich.-based Mackinac Straits.
- Warren (Pa.) General Hospital has selected Meditech Expanse to replace the hospital's legacy Meditech EHR system and the various platforms used at outpatient clinics.
- Floyd County Medical Center went live with the Meditech Expanse EHR system on Nov. 1.
- Lewisburg, Pa.-based Evangelical Community Hospital is changing its EHR to Epic and will go live with the new system Dec. 4. The health system's previous EHR vendor was Allscripts.
- Sonoma (Calif.) Valley Hospital is going live with a new Epic EHR on Dec. 3.
- Adventist Health Mendocino Coast in Fort Bragg, Calif., is going live with a new Oracle Cerner EHR on Dec. 1. The 25-bed critical-access hospital's parent company, Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Health, is funding the $12 million migration to bring the facility into the system's Cerner EHR and improve interoperability.