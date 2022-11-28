California hospital swaps Meditech for Oracle Cerner in $12M EHR migration

Adventist Health Mendocino Coast in Fort Bragg, Calif., is going live with a new Oracle Cerner EHR on Dec. 1.

The 25-bed critical-access hospital's parent company, Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Health, is funding the $12 million migration to bring the facility into the system's Cerner EHR and improve interoperability, hospital medical director William Miller, MD, wrote in a Nov. 21 blog post. The hospital had previously used Meditech as its EHR vendor.

"It is expected to improve provider and staff job satisfaction leading to increased employee and provider retention," Dr. Miller said of the move. "It is also expected that patients will experience better efficiency and timeliness in their care."