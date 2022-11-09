Two Michigan health systems to share Epic EHR

Mackinac Straits Health System and MidMichigan Health have signed an agreement to share an Epic EHR system.

Under the agreement, Midland-based MidMichigan will share its Epic EHR system with St. Ignace, Mich.-based Mackinac Straits. The aim is to provide the hospital with an EHR system that can better serve patients, according to a Nov. 4 press release from Mackinac.

"This opportunity to align with MidMichigan and implement the Epic software system will assist us in meeting our critical needs. We recognize that while we have many strengths, operating successful health systems in today's environment requires more than we have available to us as a stand-alone healthcare organization. This affiliation will position us well for the future," said Karen Cheeseman, president and CEO of Mackinac.

Mackinac Straits said it has explored other options in the past, but chose to align with MidMichigan as the organization's values closely aligned with its own.