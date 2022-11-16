Pennsylvania hospital switching EHRs from Allscripts to Epic

Lewisburg, Pa.-based Evangelical Community Hospital is changing its EHR to Epic and will go live with the new system Dec. 4.

The hospital had previously used disparate systems with Allscripts being the main vendor, a spokesperson told Becker's.

"The platform takes into consideration all of the facets related to patient care and places them into one system that makes seeing all information in one place possible," said Dale Moyer, vice president of information systems at Evangelical, in a Nov. 16 hospital news release.

"For our clinical staff, this means no longer logging out of one system into another to get all the information they need about the patient. For our patients, it means better access to their own information and smoother sharing of vital medical data and test and imaging results with providers outside of the Evangelical system for seamless care experiences."

Patients will also be switching patient portals from Allscripts' Follow My Health to Epic's MyChart.