California hospital moves to Epic

Sonoma (Calif.) Valley Hospital is going live with a new Epic EHR.

Patients will be able to use Epic's patient portal, MyChart, beginning Dec. 3. The 51-bed hospital, which is affiliated with San Francisco-based UCSF Health, had previously used Allscripts as its EHR vendor.

"MyChart is the most widely used patient portal across the United States, providing the optimal connection for patients and providers," hospital CEO John Hennelly said in a Nov. 7 news release. "It is designed to improve and grow communication between our patients’ healthcare teams and across various healthcare networks, including UCSF Health."

He said staff may spend a few extra minutes on documentation after the go-live as they adjust to the new system.

The hospital decided to switch to Epic to increase interoperability among its providers, patients and other local health systems including Greenbrae, Calif.-based MarinHealth and Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health, according to a December 2021 news release.