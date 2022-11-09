North Carolina hospital chooses Oracle Cerner for EHR

Elkin, N.C.-based Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital has selected Oracle Cerner for its EHR system, The Elkin Tribune reported Nov. 9.

The hospital will use Oracle's cloud-based CommunityWorksSM EHR system, with the aim of helping the hospital remain independent and improve workflow.

Hugh Chatham Memorial is working on setting an implementation timeline.

"Feedback from our providers and key personnel has been integral throughout the assessment and selection process," Hugh Chatham Chief Medical Officer Jonathan Snyder, MD, said. "We are grateful for the focus and expertise from Oracle Cerner and our team. Oracle Cerner's focus on data analytics and peer benchmarking makes them an integral part of the team as opposed to a vendor."