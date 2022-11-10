Pennsylvania hospital selects Meditech Expanse for EHR

Warren (Pa.) General Hospital has selected Meditech Expanse to replace the hospital's legacy Meditech EHR system and the various platforms used at outpatient clinics.

The hospital hopes the Expanse system will improve the patient experience and help the hospital more efficiently exchange health records with referral partners in other health systems. The new system will create a fully integrated patient record and portal, according to a Nov. 10 Meditech news release.

The implementation was partially funded through the USDA Emergency Rural Healthcare Grants program.

"We budget to maintain system support for every IT platform that we manage, and it's clear this migration will result in long term savings for us," Warren General CIO Cheryl Girardier said. "Our EHR capabilities will significantly exceed what we have in place today, on a consolidated platform and lower total cost down the road."