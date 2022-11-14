Iowa health system goes live with Meditech EHR

Floyd County Medical Center went live with the Meditech Expanse EHR system on Nov. 1.

The process of implementing the new system, which began in January, has helped the Charles City, Iowa-based health system digitize patients' health records, according to a Nov. 1 press release from Floyd.

The new system also allows clinicians to view a complete medical history of their patients and provides a new patient portal, MyFCMCHealth, and an app, MHealth app.

These applications will provide patients with secure access to their health information and their providers.

Patients can also view health records, update information, complete forms, view results, access visit summaries and instructions, pay their bills and request prescription refills via the new portal.