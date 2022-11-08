HCA Healthcare chooses Meditech Expanse for EHR

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare has chosen Meditech as its preferred EHR provider.

Under the partnership, HCA will complete a large-scale deployment of Meditech's Expanse platform, according to a Nov. 8 press release from Meditech.

With the Expanse platform, HCA Healthcare clinicians will have access to a mobile user interface personalized to their workflows, embedded clinical decision support and tools such as surveillance to help provide care at the bedside.

The new agreement spans across the health system and Meditech's long-standing 30-year partnership.