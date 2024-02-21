Where Walmart Health stands after setting big growth goals last year

Last March, Walmart Health said it would add 28 locations by the end of the first quarter of 2024 in Dallas, Houston, Phoenix and Kansas City, Mo.

Has the company delivered?

Not quite yet. At the moment, the Walmart Health website reports 47 locations in Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois and Texas, with more coming soon. Walmart executives did not address plans for the new health centers during the quarterly earnings call Feb. 20, but there is still time in the quarter. Walmart's goal last year was to have 75 health centers by the end of 2024.

The company also provides access to virtual visits starting at $70 out of pocket or $49 for UnitedHealthcare members. Walmart and UnitedHealth Group also have a co-branded Medicare Advantage plan.

Walmart released its 2024 financial results Feb. 20, announcing growth. Five points from the company's financial report:

1. Walmart reported a 6% increase in revenue last year, hitting $648.1 billion.

2. Operating income for the full year was up 32% to $27 billion.

3. Fourth quarter revenue was up 5.7% to $173.4 billion, and operating income for the quarter jumped 30.4% to $7.3 billion.

4. Walmart reported total debt of nearly $47 billion at the end of the fiscal year.

5. The company expects consolidated net sales to increase 3% to 4% and operating income to jump 4% to 6% next year.