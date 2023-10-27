Optum in the headlines: 10 updates

From the naming of a new CEO of its data analytics arm to inking an operational partnership with a Wisconsin health system, here are 10 updates on Optum Becker's has reported since Sept. 29:

1. Neil de Crescenzo, former CEO at Change Healthcare, departed as CEO of Optum's data and analytics arm after less than a year and has been replaced by Roger Connor, UnitedHealth Group's executive vice president of enterprise operations and services.

2. Independent pharmacies and lawmakers are asking the federal government to probe UnitedHealth Group's proposed scoop of Amedisys, one of the largest home health and hospice care providers in the U.S.

3. CMS announced plans in March to implement Medicare Advantage risk adjustment changes phased in over the next three years, and Optum is adjusting.

4. Optum is building a new facility in Tacoma, Wash., as the company continues to expand services within the state.

5. UnitedHealth Group's pharmacy care business OptumRx opened a location in Mesa, Ariz.

6. Optum's data and analytics arm saw a 35% increase in revenue year over year following the company's purchase of Change Healthcare for $13 billion.

7. Optum posted revenues of $56.7 billion in the third quarter of 2023, up 22% year over year and led by Optum Rx.

8. Some Medicare Advantage beneficiaries will have coverage for Uber app purchases, including rides to physician visits and healthy foods, due to a new partnership between Optum and Uber.

9. Optum is hiring more than 800 employees from Waukesha, Wis.-based ProHealth Care and will begin managing the health system's revenue cycle management, information technology, informatics, analytics and inpatient care management.

10. The U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority gave the greenlight for Bordeaux UK Holdings II — a unit of UnitedHealth's Optum business — to acquire health technology firm EMIS Group.