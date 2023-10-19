Optum Insight CEO out, replacement named

Neil de Crescenzo, former CEO at Change Healthcare, has departed as CEO of Optum's data and analytics arm after less than a year and has been replaced by Roger Connor, UnitedHealth Group's executive vice president of enterprise operations and services.

"It's clear that we have something special and unique in this business," Mr. Connor wrote on his LinkedIn page in October. "With the data, the technology and, most importantly, the people, we have an incredible opportunity to really simplify and improve healthcare." According to UnitedHealth's website, he took over as CEO in September.

Change Healthcare was purchased by Optum in October 2022 for $13 billion following an antitrust fight with the Justice Department. Mr. de Crescenzo was named chief executive at Optum Insight in February 2023 and had previously served as CEO of Change since 2013, according to this LinkedIn page.

Mr. Connor joined UnitedHealth in early 2023 to oversee Optum's global operations and enterprise clinical capabilities, along with enterprise quality improvement initiatives. In addition to CEO at Optum Insight, he will continue to serve as executive vice president of enterprise operations and services at UnitedHealth.

Optum has revamped its leadership team over the last few months. Heather Cianfrocco was named president of the company in August. Patrick Conway, MD, was named CEO of Optum Rx in August and Amar Desai, MD, was named CEO of Optum Health in July.

Following Optum Insight's merger with Change, the division has seen a 35% increase in revenue year over year. Optum Insight revenue was nearly $5 billion in the third quarter, compared to $3.7 billion during the same period last year. Optum's total revenue in the third quarter was $56.7 billion, up 22 percent year over year.





