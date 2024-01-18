Amazon upskills employees to work in healthcare

Amazon is upskilling its employees so they can work in its healthcare businesses.

The tech giant offers college tuition, career coaching and industry certifications through its Career Choice program. Those certifications are "needed for roles such as pharmacy technician and medical assistant, which are in-demand roles in businesses like Amazon Pharmacy," the company said in a Jan. 17 blog post. Amazon also trains staffers to become emergency medical technicians to work as medical representatives at its onsite wellness centers.

This is one way Amazon is fueling hiring for its new healthcare endeavors, which also include Amazon Clinic.