Amazon's pay for 17 healthcare jobs

Amazon, which released its newest healthcare service in early November, continues to hire for its push into the industry.

Here are 17 healthcare job openings the company is advertising — and how much they pay:

1. Principal Business Development Manager, Healthcare, Startups Healthcare: Will work with the founders and leaders of venture-backed startups in healthcare to identify their technical and commercial challenges and opportunities ahead. Salary range: $140,800 to $262,000.

2. Application Security Engineer, Healthcare Security: Will ensure data, devices and systems are secure, resilient and compliant. Salary range: $135,500 to $212,800.

3. Healthcare Strategy and Transformation Lead: Will work hand-in-hand with sales, executive advisors and industry business development to engage select customers' C-suite leaders with tailored offerings. Salary range: $118,400 to $220,200.

4. Genomics Solutions Architect, Global Healthcare: Will help accelerate Amazon Web Services' growing genomics business as part of the worldwide public sector group. Salary range: $122,900 to $239,000.

5. Sr. Customer Solutions Manager, Global Healthcare & Life Sciences Industries: Will have the business and technical acumen to earn trust with C-level executives and project team members alike. Salary range: $124,500 to $205,800.

6. Software Development Engineer, Amazon Health: Will be heavily involved with user experience and product teams to understand customer needs. Salary range: $115,000 to $223,600.

7. Salesforce Administrator, Amazon Pharmacy: Will empower internal users to efficiently and collaboratively manage vendors, partners and customers with elegant solutions using SFDC and related technology. Salary range: $74,800 to $215,100.

8. Software Development Manager L6: Will be a software development leader with both business and technical acumen to work on Amazon Health. Salary range: $148,000 to $287,700.

9. Software Development Engineer II, Amazon: Will be a software engineer who can help Amazon "revolutionize the pharmaceutical industry" in an industry "ripe for disruption." Salary range: $115,000 to $223,600.

10. Business Intel Engineer, Amazon Pharmacy: Will partner with the pharmacy business, tech and data science leadership to define and deliver a world-class data infrastructure supporting Amazon Pharmacy's continued growth and its mission to be "Earth's Best Pharmacy." Salary range: $79,600 to $185,000.

11. Sr Manager, Economist, PXT Central Science: Will be an experienced health economist who is customer-obsessed, and thrives in a fast-paced environment that requires strong domain knowledge, leadership capabilities, business judgment, communication, and project management skills. Salary range: $166,700 to $324,100.

12. Senior Corporate Counsel, Consumer Health: Will support Amazon's healthcare technology efforts, with a focus on HIPAA and data architecture. Salary range: $146,500 to $272,500.

13. Sr Customer Solutions Manager, Nonprofit Business: Will shape the future of nonprofits and nonprofit healthcare by paving the way for innovation through customer advocacy. Salary range: $124,500 to $215,100.

14. Site Leader, Pharmacy Fulfillment: Will supervise the fulfillment pharmacist team and lead the site's clinical decision-making for fulfillment processes. Salary range: $72,800 to $150,100.

15. BIE (L5), Big Data Platform, Pharmacy Analytics Platform: Will work with large volumes of data, enjoy the challenge of highly complex technical contexts, and be passionate about data and analytics. Salary range: $79,600 to $185,000.

16. Data Engineer, Amazon Pharmacy: Will make it easier for customers to find, choose, afford, and engage with the services, products, and professionals they need to get and stay healthy. Salary range: $105,700 to $205,600.

17. Software Development Engineer, Amazon Health: Will propose and build prototypes, extend them to production, and scale them out to millions of users. Salary range: $115,000 to $223,600.