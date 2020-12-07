8 recent health IT, innovation partnerships

Here are eight recent health IT vendor contracts and go-lives accelerating digital transformation efforts at healthcare organizations.

1. Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth tapped Berg, a clinical biotech company, to use artificial intelligence and develop a patient registry biobank to deliver targeted treatment for COVID-19 patients.

2. A team of Durham, N.C.-based Duke University researchers partnered with Microsoft to create a ventilator splitting system to help COVID-19 patients in the wake of hospital surges and potential supply shortages.

3. New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health is partnering with virtual care and communication platform Conversa Health to launch a COVID-19 screening tool for employers and schools across the state.

4. Pittsburgh-based Carnegie Mellon University teamed up with Nashville, Tenn.-based data analytics firm Change Healthcare to launch an updated COVID-19 indicators forecasting tool.

5. West Lafayette, Ind.-based Purdue University, Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center and SUNY Buffalo are among a group of healthcare organizations forming a new initiative focused on using artificial intelligence to accelerate COVID-19 research.

6. Google began piloting a new tool Dec. 2 developed with HHS' Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality that aims to help people remember important questions they want to ask their physician during their healthcare visits.

7. Olive acquired Verata Health, an artificial intelligence company focused on streamlining the revenue cycle for healthcare providers, on Dec. 3.

8. The Chicago Department of Public Health teamed up with Rush University Medical Center to launch a new COVID-19 data resource tool Dec. 4 that compiles centralized hospital information to better track cases and identify trends across the city.

More articles on digital transformation:

Biofourmis launches national hospital-at-home virtual care program

18 health tech devices among Times' 100 Best Inventions of 2020

Mobile health technologies can predict COVID-19 symptom escalation, study finds

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.