Purdue University, Cincinnati Children's Hospital & more systems join data initiative for COVID-19 drug discovery

West Lafayette, Ind.-based Purdue University, Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center and SUNY Buffalo are among a group of healthcare organizations forming a new initiative focused on using artificial intelligence to accelerate COVID-19 research.

The National Science Foundation is funding the collaboration, dubbed the Records Evaluation for COVID-19 Emergency Research initiative, according to the Dec. 3 news release. Researchers will test predictions of AI drug discovery platforms developed by Gaurav Chopra, PhD, assistant professor of analytical and physical chemistry at Purdue.

The team is applying Dr. Chopra's AI platforms to patient datasets across a network of healthcare institutions to find trends and data connections to better understand and treat COVID-19, with a special focus on the impact that existing medications have on the disease.

"This collaboration makes it possible to do decentralized EHR dataset searches from several medical institutions," Dr. Chopra said. "Our approach allows a healthcare professional or researcher to identify patterns in patient responses to drugs, select or rank the predictions from our platform for drug repurposing and evaluate their responses over time. This will help with COVID-19 and other potential pandemics."

