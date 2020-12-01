Carnegie Mellon adds de-identified claims data to COVID-19 forecasting tool

Pittsburgh-based Carnegie Mellon University teamed up with Nashville, Tenn.-based data analytics firm Change Healthcare to launch an updated COVID-19 indicators forecasting tool, according to a Dec. 1 news release.

Carnegie Mellon's epidemic forecasting division, called the Delphi Research Group, has been collecting real-time data on self-reported COVID-19 symptoms and other disease indicators across the U.S. The group continuously updates and shares the county-level data about the pandemic with the public and health researchers.

By working with Change Healthcare, Delphi can now integrate the company's de-identified COVID-19 claims to its combination of survey, testing and mobility data.

"Tracking and forecasting the spread of a novel disease such as COVID-19 is a challenging task that requires new types and sources of data," said Ryan Tibshirani, co-director of the Delphi Research Group. "We are always evaluating our data streams and looking at ways of filling gaps in our knowledge. Change Healthcare has stepped up in the biggest way possible to give us crucial information for understanding the current state of the pandemic."

More articles on data analytics:

US needs big data registry to monitor COVID-19 vaccine outcomes, former FDA commissioners say

HHS COVID-19 data often diverges with state data: report

COVID-19 data is about to flatten, drop and spike: 5 considerations when reviewing numbers

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.