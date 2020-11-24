AdventHealth to use AI for more precise COVID-19 treatment: 5 details

Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth will use artificial intelligence to build a patient registry biobank to deliver targeted treatment for COVID-19 patients.



Five details:



1. AdventHealth partnered with Berg, a clinical-state biotech company, to develop the patient registry.



2. The biobank registry will include comprehensive EHR records for patients who test positive for AdventHealth COVID-19, including hospital length of stay, medications and outcomes.



3. Using the Berg AI platform, AdventHealth will monitor clinical data to understand which health factors increase the risk for COVID-19 illness.



4. Eventually, the partners aim to include enterprisewide data to conduct an exploratory analysis of chronically administered medications associated with better outcomes and lower SARS-CoV-2 infection rates.



5. The partners will use the framework created in their precision medicine partnership to improve outcomes for non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and sarcopenia.



More articles on health IT:

Northwell AI tool allows nurses to strategically monitor overnight vitals

Mount Sinai builds machine learning models to predict COVID-19 mortality

Google launches AI tools for healthcare to streamline document review, analysis





© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.