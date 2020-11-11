Google launches AI tools for healthcare to streamline document review, analysis

Google launched new artificial intelligence tools for healthcare providers to search through medical documentation on Nov. 10, according to a Google Cloud blog post.



Healthcare professionals can now preview Google's Healthcare Natural Language API and AutoML Entity Extraction for Healthcare, tools designed to streamline medical documentation review and analysis. The tools aim to reduce burnout and increase back-office and clinical practice productivity.



Healthcare Natural Language Processing combs through documents to identify medical insights and extracts information about procedures, medications, vital signs and conditions. Companies can also use the tool to interpret unstructured digital text, such as identifying relevant information from a transcript of telehealth visits.



The AutoML Entity Extraction for Healthcare is an AI development platform designed with a low-code interface for healthcare professionals to build tools for extracting information from digital documents. The company is open sourcing a set of annotation guidelines for medical text to help users with their initial efforts, according to the post.



