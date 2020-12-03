Northwell rolls out COVID-19 screening chatbot for New York employers

New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health is partnering with virtual care and communication platform Conversa Health to launch a COVID-19 screening tool for employers and schools across the state, according to a Dec. 3 news release.

Northwell Direct, which is owned by the health system and offers customizable healthcare solutions to employers across the tri-state area of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, is making the COVID-19 HealthCheck tool available to its clients.

HealthCheck allows participating employees to login from home before work each day from their phone, tablet or computer to join an automated chat that screens for possible exposure to COVID-19 and potential symptoms of infection. Employees who are then cleared for the workday receive a digital badge that they can show for entry into the workplace. Employees who are not cleared are instructed to stay home and connected with care resources.

"As businesses throughout New York and the country confront rising caseloads in their area, the first job of every employer is to ensure a safe and healthy workplace," Northwell Direct CEO Nick Stefanizzi said in the news release. "Conversa’s COVID-19 HealthCheck is a fast, easy, evidence-based way to clear people for work or put them on a path to care – without compromising privacy or creating bottlenecks."

