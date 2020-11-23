7 recent health IT, innovation partnerships

Here are seven recent health IT vendor contracts and go-lives accelerating digital transformation efforts at healthcare organizations.

1. Healthcare investment firm Deerfield Management Co. will provide up to $65 million in funding for a new research collaboration with Boston Children's Hospital focused on drug discovery and development.

2. Children's Hospital Los Angeles partnered with schools in Los Angeles County to provide them with the COVID-19 assessment tool it uses to screen staff before they enter any CHLA building.

3. Intermountain Healthcare expanded its partnership with Omada Health by making the digital health company's diabetes prevention program available as a covered benefit to the Salt Lake City-based system's medical group patients.

4. Renton, Wash.-based Providence and Nuance Communications deepened their partnership with plans to develop integrated clinical intelligence and revenue cycle technology.

5. Mayo Clinic partnered with Vocalis to research and develop new voice-based tools for patient screening and monitoring. The Israel-based company focuses on developing artificial intelligence-based vocal biomarkers for use in healthcare.

6. AI company DarwinAI and open-source cloud software vendor Red Hat tapped Boston Children's Hospital to help develop and expand their joint COVID-Net neural imaging tool for rapidly screening COVID-19 and assessing disease severity.

7. Mayo Clinic formed a new collaboration focused on expanding clinical data analytics with K Health, a startup offering patients an artificial intelligence-powered symptom checker and telehealth consultations with primary care physicians.

