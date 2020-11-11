Intermountain expands digital care offerings: 4 things to know

Intermountain Healthcare is growing its partnership with Omada Health by making the digital health company's diabetes prevention program available as a covered benefit to the Salt Lake City-based system's medical group patients.

Four things to know:

1. Intermountain and Omada teamed up in 2016 to launch an innovation collaboration with the American Medical Association focused on delivering digital diabetes prevention services via physician referral.

2. The health system made Omada's program available as a covered benefit for its employees and adult dependents in 2019.

3. The recent expansion will allow patients with prediabetes seen by Intermountain Medical Group providers across its primary care facilities to use Omada's prevention program as a covered benefit as part of a limited engagement starting in August 2020.

4. Omada offers digital health programs to support patients with Type 2 diabetes, hypertension and behavioral health issues.

"Intermountain is focused on ensuring all patients receive the care and information they need – where, when and how they want it – with seamless coordination across the system," said Elizabeth Joy, MD, director of Intermountain's health promotion and wellness office. "We've enrolled nearly 2,000 participants to date from our caregiver population, and we anticipate that access to the Omada program will enhance patient engagement and improve health outcomes in a time when patients are seeking deeply human digital care."

