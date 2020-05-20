Omada Health raises $57M, acquires virtual physical therapy startup

San Francisco-based digital health company Omada Health recently raised $57 million, $30 million of which it used to acquire virtual physical therapy startup Physera, according to CNBC.

Perceptive Advisors, a life sciences investment firm, led the financing round to support the Physera acquisition and provide additional support for future growth, according to a news release.

Omada Health offers digital health programs to support patients with Type 2 diabetes, hypertension and behavioral health issues. By acquiring Physera, Omada Health will now offer members video appointments with a network of licensed physical therapists for diagnosis and treatment as well as digital exercise therapy and in-app animations to help reduce musculoskeletal pain.

Both Omada and Physera sell to health plans and employers. Omada Health has raised more than $250 million to date, according to CNBC. Last October, the company raised $73 million from investors including Cigna Ventures, Kaiser Permanente and Providence Ventures.

