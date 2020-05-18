Fitbit to develop emergency ventilators

Fitbit is shifting gears from developing its standard wearable tech and fitness tracker products to developing emergency-use ventilators, according to CNBC.

Fitbit tapped physicians from Boston-based Massachusetts General Brigham and Portland-based Oregon Health & Science University to consult on the project before starting production. The company is preparing to submit plans to the FDA under its Emergency Use Authorization in the coming days.

Under EUA certification, the device would be allowed for use specifically for COVID-19 patients. The ventilators are intended as temporary or short-term and will feature capabilities somewhere between an emergency ventilator and a premium grade device, according to the report.

