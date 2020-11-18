Mayo Clinic inks data analytics partnership with AI-powered telehealth startup

Mayo Clinic formed a new collaboration focused on expanding clinical data analytics with K Health, a startup offering patients an artificial intelligence-powered symptom checker and telehealth consultations with primary care physicians, according to a Nov. 18 Venture Beat report.

K Health will work with Mayo Clinic to integrate its tools with the Rochester, Minn.-based health system's clinical data analytics platform. Mayo launched its Clinical Data Analytics Platform in January as part of its venture to identify drug targets and biomarkers to advance drug development to cure complex diseases.

In addition to its collaboration with Mayo Clinic, K Health also closed a $42 million series D financing round to expand its telemedicine offering, which provides consultations that begin with an AI analysis of patients' symptoms before transferring them to an on-call physician for diagnosis and any necessary prescriptions.

