Providence to develop voice-enabled platform with Nuance in new collab: 5 details

Renton, Wash.-based Providence and Nuance Communications deepened their partnership with plans to develop integrated clinical intelligence and revenue cycle technology.



Five details:



1. Providence, a 51-hospital health system, has a long-term relationship with Nuance. As part of their new collaboration, announced on Nov. 12, the partners will develop a voice-enabled platform that uses ambient sensing technology to document clinician and patient conversations.



2. The platform will include workflow and knowledge automation to reduce the time physicians spend on automated tasks. "The tools we’re developing let our caregivers focus on their patients instead of their keyboards, and that will go a long way in bringing joy back to practicing medicine," said Amy Compton-Phillips, MD, executive vice president and chief clinical officer at Providence.



3. Providence already deployed Nuance Dragon Medical One with the company’s ambient voice technology, which was developed in partnership with Microsoft. Providence also has an existing partnership with Microsoft to develop a digitally enabled hospital.



4. Nuance combined its conversational artificial intelligence technology with Microsoft Azure to capture patient encounters and securely document the visit with the patient’s permission. Providence will deploy new technology for workflow management, physician documentation and radiology reporting under the partnership.



5. The partners also aim to develop revenue cycle innovations, although the joint press release did not specify further details.



