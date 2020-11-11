UVM Medical Center lowers census, surgical caseload amid IT system recovery

UVM Medical Center has reduced its census and postponed services due to a cybersecurity incident that required the health system to go offline, according to a VT Digger report.



At a Nov. 10 town meeting, President and COO Stephen Leffler, MD, said UVM Medical Center has around 340 patients, which is about 100 fewer than normal, according to VT Digger. He also said the hospital is taking fewer surgical cases and patient transfers. The hospital's website notes its pain clinic is not able to perform interventional pain procedures and cannot accommodate outpatient radiology appointments such as breast imaging. Patients with appointments are being sent to other UVM locations.

The IT team is working alongside a National Guard cybersecurity team deployed to the hospital on Nov. 4 to install antivirus software on 4,500 computers, laptops and workstations at the hospital.

President and CEO of UVM Health Network John Brumsted, MD, said in a Nov. 10 statement the attack was broad in reach and there isn't a timeline for full recovery and system restoration.



