National Guard cybersecurity team deployed to UVM Health: 4 details

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott sent a Vermont Army National Guard cybersecurity unit to University of Vermont Medical Center on Nov. 4 to accelerate the hospital's recovery from a cyberattack, according to a press release from the governor's office.



Four details:



1. The health system reported systemwide IT outages as a result of a cyberattack on Oct. 29. The health system's efforts to restore IT systems are ongoing and the Vermont Army National Guard's Combined Cyber Response Team will review thousands of end-user computers and devices to ensure they don't have malware or other viruses.



2. The health system's EHR and patient portal were taken offline, and some appointments have been postponed. Outpatient labs closed on Nov. 4 because of the IT system outage.



3. UVM Health's IT team is working to make sure the systems are secure and not contaminated with malware; the National Guard is adding an "extra set of hands" for the work, UVM Medical Center spokesperson Annie Mackin told VT Digger.



4. The National Guard will remain at the hospital until at least Nov. 8, and their stay could be extended, according to VT Digger.

