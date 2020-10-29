UVM Health reports systemwide network issue: 5 details

The University of Vermont Health Network reported a significant systemwide IT issue Oct. 29 affecting seven of its hospitals.



Five things to know:



1. The health system is investigating possible causes for the IT issue, including a malicious cyberattack. IT systems have been shut down, and UVM Health said it does not have an estimated timeline for restoration.



2. Some patient appointments have been altered due to the outage and staff are following "well-practiced standby procedures to ensure safe patient care," the health system stated.



3. Patients may experience delays at the health system's hospitals and practices in Berlin, Vt., and Plattsburgh, N.Y.



4. UVM Medical Center in Burlington, Vt., has rescheduled some elective procedures slated for Oct. 29 and aims to resume procedures Oct. 30.



5. Patients are unable to access the health system's patient portal as a result of the outage.



More articles on cybersecurity:

6 hospital ransomware attacks in 24 hours prompts US advisory: 8 things to know

Oregon hospital shuts down computer system after ransomware attack: 4 notes

Hospital CISOs to meet, prep for 'long war' against cyberattacks





© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.