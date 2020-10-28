Oregon hospital shuts down computer system after ransomware attack: 4 notes

Klamath Falls, Ore.-based Sky Lakes Medical Center's computer systems were compromised by a ransomware attack Oct. 27, according to a post on the hospital's Facebook page.



Four details:



1. The hospital reported computer systems are down due to the attack and communication is "complicated" during the downtime.



2. The hospital is still moving forward with scheduled procedures, although those requiring imaging services may be delayed, according to a Herald and News report.



3. The hospital is still filling prescriptions at Sky Lakes pharmacies during the downtime, according to the report. Emergency room and urgent care services are still open as well, according to a Herald and News report.



4. Sky Lakes said it does not believe patient information was compromised.



