10 healthcare malware, ransomware and phishing incidents this month

Here are the healthcare provider malware, ransomware and phishing incidents Becker's Hospital Review reported on in the past 30 days.

  1. UCare Minnesota, an independent nonprofit health plan, changed email account passwords and enhanced security after learning that an unauthorized person accessed some company email accounts.

  2. Atlanta-based Piedmont Cancer Institute began notifying more than 5,000 patients that their personal health information was exposed as the result of a recent email phishing incident.

  3. University of Missouri Health Care reported an email phishing attack that exposed 189,736 patients' protected health information.

  4. Marshall, Mich.-based Oaklawn Hospital recently notified 26,861 patients of an employee email phishing attack that exposed their personal and protected health information.

  5. Philadelphia-based eResearch Technology, a company that sells software used in clinical trials, was the victim of a ransomware attack that slowed some clinical trials, as researchers had to track patients using pen and paper.

  6. AAA Ambulance Service, a Mississippi-based ambulance company, reported a ransomware attack that potentially breached patient information.

  7. Philadelphia-based Einstein Health Network reported a cyberattack on employee email accounts that compromised 1,821 individuals' information.

  8. Ashtabula (Ohio) County Medical Center reopened its inpatient hospital unit three weeks after a cyberattack forced its computer system offline.

  9. Iron Mountain, Mich.-based Dickinson County Health System turned to paper records after being hit by a malware attack.

  10. The Georgia Department of Human Services began notifying 45,732 individuals of an email hacking incident that exposed their personal information.

