10 healthcare malware, ransomware and phishing incidents this month
Here are the healthcare provider malware, ransomware and phishing incidents Becker's Hospital Review reported on in the past 30 days.
- UCare Minnesota, an independent nonprofit health plan, changed email account passwords and enhanced security after learning that an unauthorized person accessed some company email accounts.
- Atlanta-based Piedmont Cancer Institute began notifying more than 5,000 patients that their personal health information was exposed as the result of a recent email phishing incident.
- University of Missouri Health Care reported an email phishing attack that exposed 189,736 patients' protected health information.
- Marshall, Mich.-based Oaklawn Hospital recently notified 26,861 patients of an employee email phishing attack that exposed their personal and protected health information.
- Philadelphia-based eResearch Technology, a company that sells software used in clinical trials, was the victim of a ransomware attack that slowed some clinical trials, as researchers had to track patients using pen and paper.
- AAA Ambulance Service, a Mississippi-based ambulance company, reported a ransomware attack that potentially breached patient information.
- Philadelphia-based Einstein Health Network reported a cyberattack on employee email accounts that compromised 1,821 individuals' information.
- Ashtabula (Ohio) County Medical Center reopened its inpatient hospital unit three weeks after a cyberattack forced its computer system offline.
- Iron Mountain, Mich.-based Dickinson County Health System turned to paper records after being hit by a malware attack.
- The Georgia Department of Human Services began notifying 45,732 individuals of an email hacking incident that exposed their personal information.
