10 healthcare malware, ransomware and phishing incidents this month

Here are the healthcare provider malware, ransomware and phishing incidents Becker's Hospital Review reported on in the past 30 days.

More articles on cybersecurity:

Cyberattacks are shutting down hospital IT networks: 8 recent incidents

19 more health systems identified in Blackbaud security breach, bringing total to 46

Viewpoint: Why hospital cybersecurity strategies fail

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.