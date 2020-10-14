Ohio hospital reopens inpatient unit 3 weeks after cyberattack; system still not fully online

Ashtabula (Ohio) County Medical Center reopened its inpatient hospital unit Oct. 13, three weeks after a cyberattack that forced its computer system offline, according to a report from the Star Beacon.



Four things to know:



1. The hospital is working with independent technology experts to fully bringing its computer system online after the Sept. 21 cyberattack. "It is a complicated process that will take a little more time," Michael Habowski, the medical center's president and CEO, told the Star Beacon.



2. The hospital resumed taking ambulance patients Oct. 13.



3. The hospital initially postponed some surgical procedures but was able to resume low-acuity procedures last week. The emergency room remained open amid the outage. Clinicians still can view patient information through the EHR.



4. The medical center said it aims to resume more complex procedures next week for patients that will require overnight stays.

