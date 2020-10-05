Ransomware hits clinical trials software company: 4 details

Philadelphia-based eResearch Technology, a company that sell software used in clinical trials, was the victim of a ransomware attack, according to The New York Times.

Four details:

1. The company identified the attack on Sept. 20 after employees reported being locked out of their data. The attack slowed some clinical trials as researchers had to track patients using pen and paper.

2. IQVIA, a research organization managing AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine trial, was among the organizations affected. I. Bristol Myers Squibb, which is leading efforts to develop a quick COVID-19 test, was also affected.

3. ERT took its systems offline after identifying the attack and reported it to the FBI. The company began bringing systems back online Oct. 2 and is still in the process of restoring its IT systems.

4. ERT did not report whether it paid a ransom to restore the systems.

