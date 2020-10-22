19 more health systems identified in Blackbaud security breach, bringing total to 46

Another 19 hospitals and health systems have been identified as being affected by the Blackbaud security breach in the past six weeks.



Blackbaud, a company that stores donor information for organizations including health systems, experienced a systems breach between Feb. 7 and May 20. The company notified organizations of the breach in July. Inova has reported the largest number of patients and donors affected by the breach, with more than 1 million individuals' information exposed.



The most recent health systems are:



Geisinger (Danville, Pa.): 86,412

Stamford (Conn.) Hospital: 1,050

Lawrence + Memorial Hospital (New London, Conn.): 21,617

The Medical College of Wisconsin (Milwaukee): 5,655

Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Community Physicians (Milwaukee): 3,074

Sisters of Charity of St. Augustine Health System (Cleveland): 118,874

North Memorial Health (Robbinsdale, Minn.): 21,236

Scottish Rite for Children (Dallas): 3,414

MedStar Health (Columbia, Md.): 668

Nuvance Health (Danbury, Conn.): 314,829

Gillette Children's Specialty Healthcare (St. Paul, Minn.): 1,766

University of Tennessee Medical Center (Knoxville): 234,954

Connecticut Children's Medical Center (Hartford): 2,633

Mount Sinai Health System (New York City): 87,535

Allina Health (Minneapolis): 199,389

Community Health Network (Indianapolis): 81,118

Medical University of South Carolina (Charleston): 54,869

SCL Health (Broomfield, Colo.): 343,493

OSF HealthCare (Peoria, Ill.): Not available



Here is a list of all health systems that have been affected:



1. The Christ Hospital Health Network (Cincinnati)

2. UMass Memorial Medical Center (Worcester, Mass.)

3. Vidant Health (Greenville, N.C.)

4. Texas Children's Hospital (Houston)

5. ChristianaCare (Newark, Del.)

6. Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.)

7. Montefiore Medical Center (New York City)

8. Catholic Medical Center (Manchester, N.H.)

9. Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (New York City)

10. Atrium Health (Charlotte, N.C.)

11. Catholic Health (Buffalo, N.Y.)

12. MultiCare Health System (Tacoma, Wash.)

13. Northern Light Health Foundation (Brewer, Maine)

14. NorthShore University HealthSystem (Evanston, Ill.)

15. Northwestern Memorial HealthCare (Chicago)

16. Saint Luke's Health System (Kansas City, Mo.)

17. Spectrum Health (Grand Rapids, Mich.)

18. UF Health (Gainesville, Fla.)

19. UK HealthCare (Lexington, Ky.)

20. UT Health San Antonio

21. Inova Health System (Falls Church, Va.)

22. Children's Minnesota (Minneapolis)

23. Lehigh Valley Health Network (Allentown, Pa.)

24. Riverside Health System (Newport News, Va.)

25. Our Lady of the Lake (Baton Rouge, La.)

26. UnityPoint Health (West Des Moines, Iowa)

27. Adventist HealthCare (Gaithersburg, Md.)

