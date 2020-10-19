Russian hackers charged in 2017 malware attack against Pennsylvania health system: 4 details

Six Russian military officers have been charged in worldwide computer hacking incidents, including the June 2017 malware attack on Beaver, Pa.-based Heritage Valley Health System.

A federal grand jury in Pittsburgh indicted six members of a Russian military intelligence agency of computer hacking to support the Russian government. The indictment also alleges the defendants were involved in malware attacks on the Ukraine's power grid and the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics hosts, participants and attendees.

Four details:

1. Four of the defendants, Yuriy Sergeyevich Andrienko, Sergey Vladimirovich Detistov, Pavel Valeryevich Frolov and Petr Nikolayevich Pliskin, are accused of developing components of NotPetya, the malware that impaired Heritage Valley's computer system.

2. The malware disrupted the IT systems at Heritage Valley's two hospitals, 60 offices and 18 satellite facilities. Care providers lost access to patient lists, patient histories, physical examination forms and laboratory records.

3. The health system lost access to its clinical care computer system for a week and its administrative computer systems for nearly a month.

4. The malware also affected a large U.S. pharmaceutical manufacturer and TNT Express, a FedEx subsidiary. The malware caused nearly $1 billion in combined losses for its victims.

