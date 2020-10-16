Michigan Medicine error exposes patients' email address, health info: 3 details

Ann Arbor-based Michigan Medicine sent out a mass email about an inflammatory bowel disease event without hiding recipients' emails, potentially exposing health information of more than a thousand patients.

Three details:

1. The health system sent out an email in late September without using the blind copy function, which meant recipients could see the email addresses of others who received an invitation to the event.

2. The error resulted in 1,062 patients' email addresses and health information being shared.

3. General medical records, Social Security numbers or other patient information was not included in the information emailed.

