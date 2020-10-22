Missouri health system back online after shutdown: 4 details

Cape Girardeau, Mo.-based SoutheastHEALTH brought its computer network back up after a four-day shutdown prompted by an unusual amount of external internet traffic, according to a report from the Southeast Missourian.

Four key notes:



1. SoutheastHEALTH's IT team said it avoided the attempted network breach by quickly going offline Oct. 14.



2. The health system's computer system was fully back online on Oct. 17. During the downtime, the health system reverted to paper records and diverted ambulances from the emergency department, although it still accepted walk-in ED patients.



3. On Oct. 20, SoutheastHEALTH released a statement about the incident, stating no personal health information had been compromised.



4. The health system continues to investigate the incident.

