Michigan health system goes offline after malware attack: 4 details

Iron Mountain, Mich.-based Dickinson County Health System was hit by a malware attack, according to a report from TV6, an NBC affiliate.



Four details:



1. The attack disrupted computer systems at Dickinson County Health System's hospitals and clinics. The health system said it shut down its IT system to isolate the threat as soon as it was discovered Oct. 17.



2. The health system implemented its downtime protocols, and clinical staff turned to paper records, according to the report.



3. Dickinson County's emergency department and almost all patient services remain open and operational, according to the report.



4. There isn't indication that the attack exposed patient information. The health system is investigating and working to bring IT systems back online.



