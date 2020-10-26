Email phishing attack on Georgia health department exposes 45,732 individuals' info

The Georgia Department of Human Services began notifying 45,732 individuals in October of an email hacking incident that exposed their personal information.

DHS discovered the attack on Aug. 10; the department found that hackers had been able to retain certain emails that contained personal information and protected health information of children and adults involved in child protective services cases of the agency's family and children services division. The attacks occurred between May 3-15.

DHS reported the breach to HHS on Oct. 9 as affecting 45,732 individuals. Information exposed through the incident includes Social Security numbers, names, dates of birth, county of residence, Medicaid identification numbers, medical providers and Medicaid medical insurance identification numbers.

As a result of the security incident, DHS rolled out identity and access management options to increase security and prevent future attacks.

