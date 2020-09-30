MU Health Care employee email hack exposes 189,736 patients' info

University of Missouri Health Care reported an email phishing attack in May that exposed thousands of patients' protected health information.

Information about the phishing attack appeared on the HHS website in late September.



Four details:



1. The health system reported unauthorized access to certain employee email accounts between May 4 and May 6. MU Health Care conducted an investigation and secured the email accounts.



2. The investigation concluded on Aug. 28 and the health system has identified all patients whose information may have been exposed during the incident.



3. The information includes patient names, birth dates, medical record numbers, health insurance information and treatment information. Some patients also had their Social Security numbers exposed.



4. The attack exposed 189,736 patients' information, according to HHS.

Register today for Becker's HIT+RCM Virtual Event Oct. 6-9 for the best insights and big ideas in health IT!



More articles on cybersecurity:

At nearly $7M, Premera Blue Cross agrees to pay 2nd largest HIPAA fine in OCR history

Geisinger warns of phone spoofing scams, launches digital info hub

12 health system malware, ransomware and phishing incidents this month

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.