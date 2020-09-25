12 health system malware, ransomware and phishing incidents this month
Here are the healthcare provider malware, ransomware and phishing incidents Becker's Hospital Review reported on during September.
- Utah Pathology Services began notifying 112,000 patients that their personal information may have been exposed after an unknown actor attempted to redirect funds from the Salt Lake City-based provider.
- Dozens of U.S. hospitals and health systems, including New York City-based Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Chicago-based Northwestern Memorial HealthCare, were affected by the global data security incident at Blackbaud, a company that hosts fundraising data for large organizations.
- Charleston, S.C.-based Roper St. Francis Hospital began notifying 6,000 patients that their medical records and information had been exposed after a hospital employee's email account was hacked.
- Assured Imaging, a mobile digital mammography provider in Tucson, Ariz., began notifying more than 244,800 patients that their protected health information was exposed after its EHR system was attacked with ransomware.
- Watertown, N.Y.-based Samaritan Health began recovering from a malware attack that occurred on July 25, working to return all of its systems to normal operations.
- The Baton Rouge (La.) Clinic reported a cyberattack against its electronic database that temporarily encrypted thousands of patient records.
- The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Financial Services Center recently discovered that unauthorized users gained access to one of its online applications, which they used to attempt to reroute payments to community healthcare providers for veterans' medical treatments.
- Spectrum Health warned patients of a new "vishing" scam where individuals pretend to be an employee of the Grand Rapids, Mich.-based health system and call patients to steal their protected health information.
- A former patient of St. Louis-based BJC HealthCare filed a class-action lawsuit against the health system over a cybersecurity incident involving an employee's hacked email.
- A hospital in Dusseldorf, Germany, was hit by a ransomware attack that encrypted 30 hospital servers.
- Columbia- based University of Missouri Health Care discovered an employee email phishing attack that exposed the information of 5,074 patients.
- Omaha-based Nebraska Medicine's computer system went down due to a security incident, forcing the health system to revert to paper records.
