New York health system clinics still offline after July ransomware attack: 4 details

Watertown, N.Y.-based Samaritan Health is still recovering from a malware attack that occurred on July 25, and not all of its systems have returned to normal operations.



Four details:



1. The hospital took its computer system offline for several weeks after the July attack and has since been able to restore the hospital's primary EHR, behavioral health and addictions EHR scheduling and long-term care EHR. Samaritan was also able to restore its payroll applications and ancillary patient care systems.



2. The hospital's IT team is still working with forensic professionals to restore computer systems at its primary care locations, women's wellness and breast care, wound care center, dermatology, pain management, urology, infectious disease and rheumatology clinics.



3. Samaritan clinicians are still seeing patients at locations where the computer system hasn't been restored. The health system has advised patients to bring their medication list and pertinent medical updates to their appointments at these locations.



4. Samaritan's online portal and smartphone applications are still not operational due to the attack.



More articles on cybersecurity:

Arizona imaging provider's EHR hit by ransomware exposing info of 244,800 patients

Roper St. Francis employee email hack exposes 6,000 patient medical records

Illinois nurse claims she was fired for refusing to violate HIPAA: 4 details





© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.