6 more health systems identified in Blackbaud security breach, bringing total to 27

Another six health systems have been identified as being affected by the Blackbaud security breach.



Blackbaud, a company that stores donor information for organizations including health systems, experienced a systems breach between Feb. 7 and May 20. The company notified organizations of the breach in July. Inova has reported the largest number of patients and donors affected by the breach, with more than 1 million individuals' information exposed.



The most recent health systems are:



Children's Minnesota (Minneapolis): 160,268

Lehigh Valley Health Network (Allentown, Pa.): 81,487

Riverside Health System (Newport News, Va.): 54,151

Our Lady of the Lake (Baton Rouge, La.): 31,166

UnityPoint Health (West Des Moines, Iowa): 27,000

Adventist HealthCare (Gaithersburg, Md.): 13,041



Here is a list of all health systems that have been affected:



1. The Christ Hospital Health Network (Cincinnati)

2. UMass Memorial Medical Center (Worcester, Mass.)

3. Vidant Health (Greenville, N.C.)

4. Texas Children's Hospital (Houston)

5. ChristianaCare (Newark, Del.)

6. Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.)

7. Montefiore Medical Center (New York City)

8. Catholic Medical Center (Manchester, N.H.)

9. Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (New York City)

10. Atrium Health (Charlotte, N.C.)

11. Catholic Health (Buffalo, N.Y.)

12. MultiCare Health System (Tacoma, Wash.)

13. Northern Light Health Foundation (Brewer, Maine)

14. NorthShore University HealthSystem (Evanston, Ill.)

15. Northwestern Memorial HealthCare (Chicago)

16. Saint Luke's Health System (Kansas City, Mo.)

17. Spectrum Health (Grand Rapids, Mich.)

18. UF Health (Gainesville, Fla.)

19. UK HealthCare (Lexington, Ky.)

20. UT Health San Antonio

21. Inova Health System (Falls Church, Va.)

22. Children's Minnesota (Minneapolis)

23. Lehigh Valley Health Network (Allentown, Pa.)

24. Riverside Health System (Newport News, Va.)

25. Our Lady of the Lake (Baton Rouge, La.)

26. UnityPoint Health (West Des Moines, Iowa)

27. Adventist HealthCare (Gaithersburg, Md.)



